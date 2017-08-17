iPhone

Wasserscheues Smartphone

Häufung von Wasserschäden beim iPhone 7 Plus

16.08.2017
Von 
Stephan Wiesend schreibt für die Computerwoche als Experte zu den Themen Mac-OS, iOS, Software und Praxis. Nach Studium, Volontariat und Redakteursstelle bei dem Magazin Macwelt arbeitet er seit 2003 als freier Autor in München. Er schreibt regelmäßig für die Magazine Macwelt, iPhonewelt und iPadwelt.
Weitere Artikel des Autors
Das iPhone 7 Plus ist zwar vor Wasser geschützt, überraschend viele der großen iPhones erleiden aber dennoch einen Wasserschaden.

Das iPhone 7iPhone 7 und das iPhone 7 Plus sind die ersten Apple-SmartphonesSmartphones mit IP67-Zertifizierung - sie sind somit vor Staub und kurzem Untertauchen geschützt. Vor allem beim iPhone 7 Plus gibt es aber laut einer Statistik des Reparatur-Dienstleisters Clickrepair eine auffällige Häufung von Wasserschäden. Unter den etwa 5000 befragten Personen war bei elf Prozent aller iPhone-7-Plus-Schäden eindringendes Wasser die Ursache. Überraschend: Beim iPhone 7 waren es nur drei Prozent. Alles zu iPhone auf CIO.de Alles zu Smartphones auf CIO.de

Überraschenderweise gibt es vor allem beim iPhone 7 Plus häufiger Wasserschäden.
Überraschenderweise gibt es vor allem beim iPhone 7 Plus häufiger Wasserschäden.
Foto: Apple

Aber auch Samsung-Handys saufen immer mal wieder ab: Beim noch stärker gegen Wasser geschützten Galaxy S7 waren es immerhin 9 Prozent, beim Modell Galaxy S7 Edge noch 6 Prozent. Während das iPhone 7 entsprechend der Norm IP67 nur gegen kurzes Untertauchen geschützt ist, sollte das Galaxy laut IP68 eigentlich auch ein längeres Wasserbad unbeschadet überleben.

Das iPhone 7 Plus fällt häufiger durch Wasserschäden aus als das herkömmliche Modell.
Das iPhone 7 Plus fällt häufiger durch Wasserschäden aus als das herkömmliche Modell.
Foto: Click Repair

Offensichtlich kann aber in beiden Fällen trotz Zertifizierung Wasser eintreten. Als potenzielle Gefahrenquellen nennt der Reparaturdienstleister Schwachstellen wie Hörmuschel, Mikrofon sowie Kamera und Lautstärkenregler. Auch Chlor- und Salzwasser erhöhen das Risiko. Auf eine Reparatur auf Kosten des Herstellers kann man außerdem meist auch nicht hoffen. Dem Geschäftsführer von Smartphone-Service 24 Erol Tasgin zufolge werden die Wasserschäden oft erst durch kleine Schäden wie Haarrisse, verformte Anschlüsse und stark verbogene Geräte möglich.

AppleApple schließt außerdem grundsätzlich Schäden aus, die durch Flüssigkeit entstehen. Da aber ein Wasserschaden schnell zum Totalschaden führt, bleibt nur der Rat, nicht zu sehr auf die Wasserdichtigkeit seines iPhones zu vertrauten. Alles zu Apple auf CIO.de

Übrigens: Ob Flüssigkeit in das Innere des iPhones gelangt sind, zeigt bei aktuellen Modellen ein roter Flüssigkeitssensor an der rechten Seite des iPhone. Warum aber speziell Besitzer des großen iPhone 7-Modells so häufig Wasserschäden melden, ist uns nicht bekannt – vielleicht rutscht das große Modell einfach schneller aus der Hand als das Standard-Modell? (Macwelt)