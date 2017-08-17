Wasserscheues Smartphone
Häufung von Wasserschäden beim iPhone 7 Plus
Das iPhone 7iPhone 7 und das iPhone 7 Plus sind die ersten Apple-SmartphonesSmartphones mit IP67-Zertifizierung - sie sind somit vor Staub und kurzem Untertauchen geschützt. Vor allem beim iPhone 7 Plus gibt es aber laut einer Statistik des Reparatur-Dienstleisters Clickrepair eine auffällige Häufung von Wasserschäden. Unter den etwa 5000 befragten Personen war bei elf Prozent aller iPhone-7-Plus-Schäden eindringendes Wasser die Ursache. Überraschend: Beim iPhone 7 waren es nur drei Prozent. Alles zu iPhone auf CIO.de Alles zu Smartphones auf CIO.de
Aber auch Samsung-Handys saufen immer mal wieder ab: Beim noch stärker gegen Wasser geschützten Galaxy S7 waren es immerhin 9 Prozent, beim Modell Galaxy S7 Edge noch 6 Prozent. Während das iPhone 7 entsprechend der Norm IP67 nur gegen kurzes Untertauchen geschützt ist, sollte das Galaxy laut IP68 eigentlich auch ein längeres Wasserbad unbeschadet überleben.
Offensichtlich kann aber in beiden Fällen trotz Zertifizierung Wasser eintreten. Als potenzielle Gefahrenquellen nennt der Reparaturdienstleister Schwachstellen wie Hörmuschel, Mikrofon sowie Kamera und Lautstärkenregler. Auch Chlor- und Salzwasser erhöhen das Risiko. Auf eine Reparatur auf Kosten des Herstellers kann man außerdem meist auch nicht hoffen. Dem Geschäftsführer von Smartphone-Service 24 Erol Tasgin zufolge werden die Wasserschäden oft erst durch kleine Schäden wie Haarrisse, verformte Anschlüsse und stark verbogene Geräte möglich.
AppleApple schließt außerdem grundsätzlich Schäden aus, die durch Flüssigkeit entstehen. Da aber ein Wasserschaden schnell zum Totalschaden führt, bleibt nur der Rat, nicht zu sehr auf die Wasserdichtigkeit seines iPhones zu vertrauten. Alles zu Apple auf CIO.de
Übrigens: Ob Flüssigkeit in das Innere des iPhones gelangt sind, zeigt bei aktuellen Modellen ein roter Flüssigkeitssensor an der rechten Seite des iPhone. Warum aber speziell Besitzer des großen iPhone 7-Modells so häufig Wasserschäden melden, ist uns nicht bekannt – vielleicht rutscht das große Modell einfach schneller aus der Hand als das Standard-Modell? (Macwelt)
- The Verge: Phänomenal, aber unvollständig
"The entire time I was using the iPhone 7, I felt like I had a prototype of next year’s rumored drastic iPhone redesign disguised as an iPhone 6. All those bold bets on the future are legitimately exciting, but here in the present using the iPhone 7 in a case feels a lot like using a iPhone 6S with a weirder home button and more adapters."
- Recode: Ein nicht ganz so überzeugendes Upgrade.
You won’t go wrong buying the iPhone 7 if you can tolerate the earbud issue, especially if you’re on an installment plan like Apple’s that just gets you a new iPhone every year. You could get the iPhone 7 and then the big redesign next year, as long as you keep paying the monthly fee. But despite the undisputed improvements, this new iPhone just isn’t as compelling an upgrade as many of its predecessors. Some might want to wait a year for the next really big thing — and maybe a better audio solution to boot.
- Wall Street Journal: Das Upgrade wert
"Apple’s $650 iPhone 7 and $770 iPhone 7 Plus aren’t the holographic teleporting hoverphones of my dreams. But they fix much of what has long ailed the iPhone—and that’s reason enough to get over the headphone thing and upgrade."
- Engadget: Sehr gute, aber nicht bahnbrechende Geräte
"No matter how good the iPhone 7 and 7 Plus are (answer: very, very good), Apple already has us all wondering what next year's iPhone is going to be like."
- Wired: Nicht atemberaubend von Design und Features, aber noch immer ein fantastisches Telefon
So, no, the iPhone 7 won’t blow your mind with its design or features. It’s still a fantastic phone. And philosophically, it feels like Apple is throwing open a door. The iPhone 7 might not be a revolution, but it might be the catalyst for lots of them. Your phone will be better in a few months, and even better a few months after that. And wouldn’t that be exciting?
- Ars Technica: Wie eine gute Suppe - mit einem Haar darin
"The iPhone 7 is a very good phone with the sorts of logical, useful upgrades that Apple typically delivers with new hardware.
- New York Times: Nur marginale Verbesserungen zum Vorgänger
"If you own an iPhone that is at least two years old, the decision is obvious: The iPhone 7 and 7 Plus are great upgrades. But if you just bought the iPhone 6S last year, the improvements will be incremental, and you may want to save your money for the next iPhone."
- SPON (Matthias Kemp): Kaufen, kaufen, kaufen
"Auch wenn die neuen Modelle optisch zunächst nicht von den alten zu unterscheiden sind, unter der Aluminiumhülle hat sich einiges getan. Dass die iPhones jetzt wasser- und staubdicht sind, ist eine willkommene Neuerung, die neuen Kameras eine spürbare Verbesserung. Beim iPhone 7 Plus eröffnet die Zoomfunktion ganz neue Möglichkeiten."